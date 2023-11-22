Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Release Their New Song 'VULTURES'

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have released the first offering from their forthcoming joint album.



On Wednesday, November 22, the seasoned Chicago rapper and the Los Angeles crooner delivered their new song "VULTURES" featuring Bump J. The song, which is produced by both artists as well as LiLMexicoBeatz, Chords & Wheezy, opens with Ye and Ty on the intro before Bump J chimes in with his verse. West continues the song with his verse, which contains an apparent response to the backlash to his antisemitic comments.



"How I'm antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b***h," Ye raps. "I just f**ked Scooter's bitch and we ran up like Olympics."