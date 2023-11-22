Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Release Their New Song 'VULTURES'

By Tony M. Centeno

November 22, 2023

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have released the first offering from their forthcoming joint album.

On Wednesday, November 22, the seasoned Chicago rapper and the Los Angeles crooner delivered their new song "VULTURES" featuring Bump J. The song, which is produced by both artists as well as LiLMexicoBeatz, Chords & Wheezy, opens with Ye and Ty on the intro before Bump J chimes in with his verse. West continues the song with his verse, which contains an apparent response to the backlash to his antisemitic comments.

"How I'm antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b***h," Ye raps. "I just f**ked Scooter's bitch and we ran up like Olympics."

Fans first heard a clip of the song when a content creator in Saudi Arabia captured a snippet in an Instagram Story post. In the video, fans could hear the song blaring from Ye's compound nearby a hotel in the Middle Eastern country. Shortly after that clip went viral, Ye and Ty debuted the original version of the track on a radio station in Chicago. The song initially contained a fresh verse from Lil Durk, however, it didn't make the final cut. Neither artist has addressed the missing verse, but fans think Durk reacted to the news on Instagram.

“Be lucky I’m humble look at it as your blessing," Durk wrote.

Lil Durk
Photo: Instagram

The song is reportedly set to appear on Ye and Ty's upcoming joint album known as ¥$. The duo have been working on the album in various locations throughout the world from Italy to Saudi Arabia. As of this report, there's confirmed release date for the project.

Listen to "VULTURES" below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

