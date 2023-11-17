Kanye West Seemingly Addresses Backlash On Past Antisemitic Comments
By Tony M. Centeno
November 17, 2023
Kanye West's upcoming album with Ty Dolla $ign could contain a song in which he addresses the backlash he received since he made a series of antisemitic comments he made last year.
On Thursday night, November 16, a video began circulating online from a content creator on Instagram who happened to record footage of Ye blaring an unreleased song during a studio session. The recording doesn't catch the entire hook, but fans believe that Ye is firing back at those who still believe he's antisemitic. In the recording, you can hear Ye rap something along the lines of "Who said I was antisemitic, I just f**ked a Jewish b***h."
Ye first made the outlandish comments last fall on social media and during a disastrous press run on several right-wing news outlets. He appeared to apologize after acknowledging his comments were bigoted, but hasn't made any strides to make up for his statements. There's no confirmation on whether or not the song in question will see the light of day. Ye is currently in Saudi Arabia to put the finishing touches on his upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. During a recent show last week, Ty told the audience that the album is coming "real soon."
"I just landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia," he said. "I've been out there recording a part of my album with my brother Ye. And that's coming real soon."
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign had planned to release the album, which is currently known as ¥$, last month. They reportedly planned out a massive listening session in Italy, however, they postponed the event. They reportedly decided to push the album's release back to shop for potential distributors.