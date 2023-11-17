Kanye West Seemingly Addresses Backlash On Past Antisemitic Comments

Ye first made the outlandish comments last fall on social media and during a disastrous press run on several right-wing news outlets. He appeared to apologize after acknowledging his comments were bigoted, but hasn't made any strides to make up for his statements. There's no confirmation on whether or not the song in question will see the light of day. Ye is currently in Saudi Arabia to put the finishing touches on his upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. During a recent show last week, Ty told the audience that the album is coming "real soon."



"I just landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia," he said. "I've been out there recording a part of my album with my brother Ye. And that's coming real soon."