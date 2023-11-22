Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Dancing With The Stars'

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during Dancing With the Stars' Swift-themed show last night. On Tuesday, November 21st, the hit ABC competition show aired their special "A Celebration of Taylor Swift" episode and the pop star made sure to send her thanks. While Swift is currently on tour in Brazil, she sent over a video to be played on the stage's screen.

“I so wish I could be there to see what you and your choreographers — and my friend Mandy Moore — have put together,” Swift said in her video message per Page Six, which featured her wearing one of her Eras Tour outfits. “I really wish I could be there, but I’m on tour in Brazil. But I’m sending you guys all my love and best of luck to all the contestants."

For the special episode, the remaining six couples danced to some of Swift's biggest hits. Alyson Haningan and Sasha Farber danced to "You Belong With Me," Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov danced to "Cruel Summer," Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach danced to "Reputation," Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev danced to "Look What You Made Me Do," Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy danced to "Paper Rings," and the eliminated couple Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold danced to "August."

Before the show aired, Swift let the contestants and audience know that she'd be tuning in from Brazil in another video message the week before. “I can’t wait to see Dancing with the Stars’ celebration of my Eras next week,” she said. “I will be there in spirit.”

Fans can now stream DWTS's "A Celebration of Taylor Swift" episode on Hulu!