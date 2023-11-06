'Dancing With The Stars' To Celebrate Taylor Swift With Special Episode

Dancing with the Stars is getting ready to celebrate the music of Taylor Swift! On Monday, November 6th, the hit ABC competition show revealed that they will be throwing "A Celebration of Taylor Swift," a special episode that will see the six remaining couples dance to the biggest hits of the pop star's career. The DWTS choreographer Mandy Moore also happens to be the mastermind behind Swift's choreography on The Eras Tour and will sit in as a guest judge.

"It’s been a long time coming…join us for A Celebration of Taylor Swift, live November 21 on @ABCNetwork and @DisneyPlus!" the DWTS official account wrote on Instagram to announce the forthcoming episode.

