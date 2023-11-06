'Dancing With The Stars' To Celebrate Taylor Swift With Special Episode

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 6, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Dancing with the Stars is getting ready to celebrate the music of Taylor Swift! On Monday, November 6th, the hit ABC competition show revealed that they will be throwing "A Celebration of Taylor Swift," a special episode that will see the six remaining couples dance to the biggest hits of the pop star's career. The DWTS choreographer Mandy Moore also happens to be the mastermind behind Swift's choreography on The Eras Tour and will sit in as a guest judge.

"It’s been a long time coming…join us for A Celebration of Taylor Swift, live November 21 on @ABCNetwork and @DisneyPlus!" the DWTS official account wrote on Instagram to announce the forthcoming episode.

The specific songs and dance styles the couples will be performing will be released at a later date, according to People. "A Celebration of Taylor Swift," will take place on Tuesday, November 21st. Dancing with the Stars is currently in its 32nd season, which kicked off on September 24th, and airs every Tuesday night on ABC and streaming on Disney+.

In other Taylor Swift news, the singer lit up the internet after she was photographed having a girls' night out with Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, Gigi HadidCara Delevingne, and longtime best friend Selena Gomez. Swift has been seen hanging out with friends more as her latest romantic interest Travis Kelce is currently overseas preparing for his next football game or something.

Taylor Swift
