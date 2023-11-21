Watch Taylor Swift Impressively Handle Major Wardrobe Malfunction On Stage

Monday night's show came after an unfortunate weekend in which a fan named Ana Clara Benevides died after suffering cardiac arrest due to the sweltering temperatures in Rio de Janeiro. On Sunday, November 19th, Swift included an emotional rendition of her song "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" and fans think it was in memory of the late college student.

“Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky,” Swift sings in the song, which she played at the piano. “I’ve got a lot to live without / I’m never gonna meet / What could’ve been, would’ve been / What should’ve been you.”

Swift shared a statement about the sad news at the time writing, "I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."