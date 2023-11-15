Mariah Carey Reveals Her Favorite Christmas Song Of 'All Time'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Mariah Carey doesn't mess around when it comes to the holidays! The "Queen of Christmas" made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss all of her favorite Christmas traditions, including her favorite Christmas song. While Carey's hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" may be at the top of the list for most people, she actually prefers one of the older classics.

“My favorite all-time Christmas song is Nat King Cole’s version of "Christmas Song," That’s my favorite,” Carey shared to which host Jennifer Hudson replied, "That was my grandmother's favorite."

The singer went on to reveal her favorite Christmas movie. “Well, I love Elf. I gotta say that,” Carey said. “And then I like Miracle on 34th Street, the original one. It's an older one, but it’s got something about it.” She also agreed when Hudson shared that her personal favorite is Home Alone. "Yes, everybody loves Home Alone," Carey added.

Carey also revealed that she doesn't "let anybody listen to anything but Christmas music" when she celebrates and the "movies have to be Christmas related." At the beginning of the month, she officially kicked off the holiday season in a hilarious new video in which she defrosted out of a block of ice by hitting one of her signature whistle tones. Carey will continue to celebrate the holidays on The Merry Christmas One and All Tour which kicks off today, November 15th, in Highland California, and will conclude on December 17th at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Mariah Carey
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.