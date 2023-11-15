Mariah Carey Reveals Her Favorite Christmas Song Of 'All Time'

The singer went on to reveal her favorite Christmas movie. “Well, I love Elf. I gotta say that,” Carey said. “And then I like Miracle on 34th Street, the original one. It's an older one, but it’s got something about it.” She also agreed when Hudson shared that her personal favorite is Home Alone. "Yes, everybody loves Home Alone," Carey added.

Carey also revealed that she doesn't "let anybody listen to anything but Christmas music" when she celebrates and the "movies have to be Christmas related." At the beginning of the month, she officially kicked off the holiday season in a hilarious new video in which she defrosted out of a block of ice by hitting one of her signature whistle tones. Carey will continue to celebrate the holidays on The Merry Christmas One and All Tour which kicks off today, November 15th, in Highland California, and will conclude on December 17th at New York's Madison Square Garden.