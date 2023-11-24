Commanders Fire Multiple Coaches After Cowboys Blowout Loss

The Washington Commanders fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero initially reported on Friday (November 24).

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera confirmed the moves in a statement shared on the team's social media accounts shortly after Rapoport and Pelissero's reports.

"Today I relieved Jack Del Rio and Brent Vieselmeyer of their duties. I appreciate all that they contributed to the organization over the past four seasons and wish them all the best moving forward," Rivera said.

The firings took place hours after the Commanders' 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day (November 23), which dropped Washington to 4-8.