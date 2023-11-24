Commanders Fire Multiple Coaches After Cowboys Blowout Loss
By Jason Hall
November 24, 2023
The Washington Commanders fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero initially reported on Friday (November 24).
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera confirmed the moves in a statement shared on the team's social media accounts shortly after Rapoport and Pelissero's reports.
"Today I relieved Jack Del Rio and Brent Vieselmeyer of their duties. I appreciate all that they contributed to the organization over the past four seasons and wish them all the best moving forward," Rivera said.
The firings took place hours after the Commanders' 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day (November 23), which dropped Washington to 4-8.
Del Rio, 60, joined the Commanders' staff in 2020, having previously worked as the head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders (2015-17) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-11), defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos (2012-14) and Carolina Panthers (2002) and linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens (1999-2001) and New Orleans Saints (1998), having initially joined the Saints as an assistant strength coach in 1997.
Vieselmeyer, 48, also joined Washington's staff in 2020, having previously worked under Del Rio with the Raiders as an assistant linebackers coach (2015-16) and safeties coach (2017).
The Commanders currently rank 29th among NFL teams in total defense (377.7 yards allowed per game) and 30th in passing defense (264.6 passing yards allowed per game) among all 32 NFL teams.