North West Exposes Mom Kim Kardashian For ‘Lie’ About Kendall Jenner

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 26, 2023

Jean-Paul Gaultier : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023
Photo: Getty Images

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, 10-year-old North West candidly critiqued her mom's fashion choices. In particular, she went after Kim Kardashian's expensive pearl-studded dress for the 2023 Met Gala that went viral on social media.

Unapologetically, North expressed her disapproval of several iconic looks on camera, throwing her mom "under the bus" in the process.

Not limiting her opinions to the private sphere, North revealed to her aunt, Kendall Jenner, that Kim wasn't actually a big fan of Kendall's Met Gala outfit at all. It's implied that this statement is contradicting Kim's earlier claims. Kendall, taken aback, learned of the discrepancy from North, who accused her mom of dishonesty.

A humorous confrontational moment unfolded between Kim and North as Kim emphasized the importance of loyalty. Kim advised North not to disclose her critiques to others, especially family members.

Despite the reprimand, North continued to share her thoughts on Met Gala outfits, deeming one popular choice as "cringe" and offering commentary on Kim's ex, Pete Davidson's attire.

One a separate note, North's bold personality gained attention, with some viewers recently hailing her as "iconic."

The episode showcased North's outspoken nature and the familial dynamics surrounding the famous family's everyday interactions.

