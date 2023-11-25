Tiffany Haddish Steps Out Following DUI Arrest

Despite facing arrest earlier in the day on suspicion of DUI, Tiffany Haddish stepped out to the Laugh Factory on Friday night. The performance was for the club's 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for locals.

Local police responded to a call at 5:45 a.m. regarding someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive. The driver, now identified as Haddish, was slumped over the wheel while the car was running.

The 43-year-old comedian and actress was captured in TMZ photos seated in the back of a truck before departing.

As stated previously, the incident leading to her arrest occurred earlier that morning when Haddish was taken into police custody for allegedly dozing off behind the wheel of her car and risking harm.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time she has faced such charges, as a similar DUI arrest took place in January 2022 in Atlanta.

Undeterred by the legal complications, Tiffany went ahead with her scheduled performance at the Laugh Factory before making her exit.

The photographs actively captured Tiffany in the aftermath of serious incident.

What should be noted is that Haddish has maintained a public silence regarding the arrest, leaving fans and onlookers curious about her perspective on the unfolding events.