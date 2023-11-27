King Harris Gets Into Explosive Argument With Parents T.I. & Tiny Harris

“What’s wrong with y’all?" King yelled at his mom. "Why ya’ll doing that to me? Y’all know me, you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?”



“You are embarrassing yourself and your family," Tip shouted at King.



After the livestream ended, King Harris apparently left the stadium and spoke out about the scuffle in a series of Instagram Story posts. He appeared to be extremely upset with his parents.



"I Stand on. BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F**K WHO U ARE," he wrote. "IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN ASS MAN NOW ... If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT"