Video Shows Bills DE Shaq Lawson Shoving Eagles Fan After OT Loss

By Jason Hall

November 27, 2023

Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles
Photo: Getty Images

A video shared online shows Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson apparently shoving a Philadelphia Eagles fan after Sunday's (November 26) 37-34 overtime loss at Lincoln Financial Field.

The clip, which was initially shared by Instagram user @BeccaCavalier, shows Lawson appear to shove the fan during an exchange involving the spectator and Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who walked over to the fan and exchanged words before the alleged incident.

Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was among multiple teammates also involved in the interaction and appeared to share verbal blows with the fan before Leonard Floyd escorted him out of the area. Lawson would likely be disciplined by the NFL if there is clear evidence that he made contact with the fan, which would be crucial as the Bills enter a Week 13 bye before facing the Kansas City Chiefs on December 10.

Buffalo dropped to 6-6 following Sunday's loss and are three seeds behind the final AFC Wild Card spot with five regular-season games remaining. The Eagles rallied back from a 17-7 deficit at halftime, as well as a 24-14 disadvantage in the fourth quarter to force overtime and win on a 12-yard run by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had previously given Philadelphia its first touchdown of the game in the first quarter and threw three touchdowns A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Olamide Zaccheaus, respectively.

