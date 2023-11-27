WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Sentenced In Fatal DUI Crash

By Jason Hall

November 27, 2023

Photo: Volusia County Corrections

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison, followed by eight additional years probation, in relation to her DUI manslaughter conviction, ClickOrlando.com reports.

Sytch, 50, was granted a credit of 566 days for her sentence in relation to the April 2022 crash that killed Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, 75, in Daytona Beach, Florida. The former wrestling valet was arrested on several charges, including DUI causing death, causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

Sytch, whose blood alcohol content was reported to be more than three and a half times the legal limit, pleaded no contest to the charges in August, having initially pled not guilty to all charges prior to reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The 50-year-old had previously been arrested at least six times for DWI prior to the fatal crash, as well earlier in 2022 for threatening to kill a man with scissors.

Sytch is credited as WWE's original "Diva," having achieved her greatest success in professional wrestling for the company under the moniker of 'Sunny' in the mid-to-late 1990s. Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

