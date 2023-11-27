WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Sentenced In Fatal DUI Crash

Sytch, whose blood alcohol content was reported to be more than three and a half times the legal limit, pleaded no contest to the charges in August, having initially pled not guilty to all charges prior to reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The 50-year-old had previously been arrested at least six times for DWI prior to the fatal crash, as well earlier in 2022 for threatening to kill a man with scissors.

Sytch is credited as WWE's original "Diva," having achieved her greatest success in professional wrestling for the company under the moniker of 'Sunny' in the mid-to-late 1990s. Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.