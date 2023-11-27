WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Sentenced In Fatal DUI Crash
By Jason Hall
November 27, 2023
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison, followed by eight additional years probation, in relation to her DUI manslaughter conviction, ClickOrlando.com reports.
Sytch, 50, was granted a credit of 566 days for her sentence in relation to the April 2022 crash that killed Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, 75, in Daytona Beach, Florida. The former wrestling valet was arrested on several charges, including DUI causing death, causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.
Happening Now: former WWE star & Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is in court for sentencing. She pleaded no contest for a 2022 fatal crash where police say she was driving drunk. She faces up to 25 years in prison. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/lat4ZuSUZ8— Molly Reed (@Mollyreednews) November 27, 2023
Sytch, whose blood alcohol content was reported to be more than three and a half times the legal limit, pleaded no contest to the charges in August, having initially pled not guilty to all charges prior to reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. The 50-year-old had previously been arrested at least six times for DWI prior to the fatal crash, as well earlier in 2022 for threatening to kill a man with scissors.
Sytch is credited as WWE's original "Diva," having achieved her greatest success in professional wrestling for the company under the moniker of 'Sunny' in the mid-to-late 1990s. Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.