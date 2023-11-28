Conference Title Weekend College Football Playoff Top 25 Revealed

The Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies and Florida State Seminoles will enter their respective conference championship games as the top 4 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings.



Georgia and Michigan stayed at Nos. 1 and 2 overall with wins against Georgia Tech and Ohio State, respectively, during Rivalry Week. Washington and Florida State each moved up one spot to Nos. 3 and 4 with wins against Washington State and Florida, respectively.

The Bulldogs will face No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. The Wolverines will take on unranked Purdue.

The Huskies will face No. 5 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Florida State will face No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship Game.

The full College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings for Conference Championship Weekend are listed below:

Georgia (SEC)- 12-0 (-) Michigan (Big Ten) 12-0 (-) Washington (Pac-12)- 12-0 (+1) Florida State (ACC)- 12-0 (+1) Oregon (Pac-12)- 11-1 (+1) Ohio State (Big Ten)- 11-1 (-4) Texas (Big 12)- 11-1 (-) Alabama (SEC)- 11-1 (-) Missouri (SEC)- 10-2 (-) Penn State (Big Ten)- 10-2 (+1) Ole Miss (SEC)- 10-2 (+1) Oklahoma (Big 12)- 10-2 (+1) LSU (SEC)- 9-3 (+1) Louisville (ACC)- 10-2 (-4) Arizona (Pac-12)- 9-3 (-) Iowa (Big Ten)- 10-2 (+1) Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 9-3 (+1) Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 9-3 (+2) NC State (ACC)- 9-3 (+3) Oregon State (Pac-12)- 8-4 (-4) Tennessee (SEC)- 8-4 (-) Tulane (AAC)- 11-1 (+1) Clemson (ACC)- 8-4 (+1) Liberty (Conference USA)- 12-0 (+1) Kansas State (Big 12)- 8-4 (-6)

