Conference Title Weekend College Football Playoff Top 25 Revealed
By Jason Hall
November 29, 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies and Florida State Seminoles will enter their respective conference championship games as the top 4 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Georgia and Michigan stayed at Nos. 1 and 2 overall with wins against Georgia Tech and Ohio State, respectively, during Rivalry Week. Washington and Florida State each moved up one spot to Nos. 3 and 4 with wins against Washington State and Florida, respectively.
The Bulldogs will face No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. The Wolverines will take on unranked Purdue.
The Huskies will face No. 5 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Florida State will face No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship Game.
The full College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings for Conference Championship Weekend are listed below:
- Georgia (SEC)- 12-0 (-)
- Michigan (Big Ten) 12-0 (-)
- Washington (Pac-12)- 12-0 (+1)
- Florida State (ACC)- 12-0 (+1)
- Oregon (Pac-12)- 11-1 (+1)
- Ohio State (Big Ten)- 11-1 (-4)
- Texas (Big 12)- 11-1 (-)
- Alabama (SEC)- 11-1 (-)
- Missouri (SEC)- 10-2 (-)
- Penn State (Big Ten)- 10-2 (+1)
- Ole Miss (SEC)- 10-2 (+1)
- Oklahoma (Big 12)- 10-2 (+1)
- LSU (SEC)- 9-3 (+1)
- Louisville (ACC)- 10-2 (-4)
- Arizona (Pac-12)- 9-3 (-)
- Iowa (Big Ten)- 10-2 (+1)
- Notre Dame (IA Independents)- 9-3 (+1)
- Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 9-3 (+2)
- NC State (ACC)- 9-3 (+3)
- Oregon State (Pac-12)- 8-4 (-4)
- Tennessee (SEC)- 8-4 (-)
- Tulane (AAC)- 11-1 (+1)
- Clemson (ACC)- 8-4 (+1)
- Liberty (Conference USA)- 12-0 (+1)
- Kansas State (Big 12)- 8-4 (-6)
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED