Kevin O'Connell Addresses Vikings QB Situation After 'MNF' Loss

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell acknowledged the possibility of making a quarterback change amid Joshua Dobbs' struggles during a 12-11 'Monday Night Football' loss to the NFC North Division rival Chicago Bears.

Dobbs, who took over for Jaren Hall after the rookie suffered a concussion in his first and only NFL start, finished Monday's (November 28) game with 185 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions on 22 of 32 passing. Hall, who was slated to takeover in the absence of injured starter Kirk Cousins, was listed as an emergency No. 3 quarterback behind Nick Mullens weeks after his concussion.

“We’re going to take a look and really evaluate the inventory of plays now we have of Josh,” O’Connell said during his postgame press conference. “We got healthy. We got Jaren [Hall] back available to us, and then Nick Mullens is available as well.”