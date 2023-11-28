Ohio City Named Among The Top 10 'Most Sinful' Cities In The U.S.

Las Vegas isn't the only Sin City in the country. Plenty of cities around the U.S. have their own share of vices in addition to their virtues, from gambling and excessive drinking to crime and addiction. Ohio is no exception.

WalletHub compared over 180 U.S. cities, including the two most populated cities in each state, to determine which are the most "sinful" in America in 2023. Once again, Las Vegas proved that it remains the top Sin City in the country at No. 1, but some of the other cities on the list may come a surprise.

Five cities in Ohio even managed to find a spot on the list, including one that made the Top 10:

No. 10: Cleveland

No. 35: Cincinnati

No. 39: Columbus

No. 43: Akron

No. 44: Toledo

Of the Ohio cities included on the list, Cleveland took the top spot as the most sinful in the state. While it ranked low in the greed category, it ranked in the Top 5 in anger & hatred and excesses & vice.

These are the 10 cities considered to be the "most sinful" in the U.S.:

Las Vegas, Nevada Houston, Texas Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Los Angeles, California Atlanta, Georgia Denver, Colorado Dallas, Texas Phoenix, Arizona Miami, Florida Cleveland, Ohio

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities around the country using factors: anger & hatred, jealousy, excesses & vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness. These factors were then evaluated across 37 relevant metrics, including: violent crimes per 1,000 residents, number of mass shootings, hate groups per capita, thefts per 1,000 residents, share of obese adults, share of adult smokers, casinos per capita, adult entertainment establishments per capita, teen birth rate, tanning salons per capita, volunteer rate and high school dropout rate, among others.

If you want to see which other U.S. cities are among the most sinful, check out WalletHub's full report.