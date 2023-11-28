"Ms. Taylor has tried to resolve this matter amicably and privately in order to protect all parties involved, particularly the parties’ minor children," the singer's lawyer Tanya Mitchell Graham told TMZ. "Ms. Taylor requests that the parties’ privacy be respected such that the parties and their minor children are not negatively impacted, and the parties’ divorce can be finalized."



Taylor initially wanted to keep the proceedings private to protect their children and Iman himself from any scrutiny. She filed for divorce back in January and only used their initials. In the legal documents, Taylor claimed that Iman was jealous of her success and detailed instances where he would pick fights with her then apologize right after. She said that Iman was "treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage."



"Mr. Shumpert hopes parties and counsel can work toward a fair resolution, keeping the best interests of the children of paramount concern," Shumpert's lawyer Stephen C. Steele said.



Taylor has not addressed the divorce on social media, however, Shumpert appeared to allude to his mood after the news broke. See his post below.