You don't have to go to a big city or highly-traveled destination to have a good time. Some of the best views and most unique attractions can be found in places that don't receive as much fanfare.

Prevention.com looked at some of the cities around the country that are often overlooked for some of the most popular tourist destinations and compiled a list of the most underrated city to visit in each state "that will allow you to explore the nooks and crannies of our fair country that you may have otherwise overlooked."

According to the list, the most underrated city to visit in North Carolina is Duck. If you're looking for an activity you absolutely "must do" in the city, Prevention suggests checking out the barrier island on a bike ride.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Outer Banks have long been underrated as a vacation destination for spring breakers and folks generally seeking a reprieve from their busy lives, and Duck is one of the foremost towns in the OBX. There are opportunities for beach lounging, surfing, or even hang gliding. And for foodies, there's plenty of fresh seafood to be had. Quieter and far more secluded than most other beach towns in the U.S., Duck is certainly worth a visit."

Check out the full list at prevention.com to see more underrated U.S. cities to visit.