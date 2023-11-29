Busta Rhymes Announces Dates For His 'Blockbusta Tour 2024'

Busta Rhymes is hitting the road for his own tour in 2024.



On Wednesday, November 29, Busta Buss shared the dates for his upcoming "Blockbusta Tour." His partner-in-rhyme Spliff Star will be the official hype man for the tour with sounds provided by DJ Scratchator. The tour will begin on March 13, 2024 in San Francisco, Calif. and will hit 23 other major cities until he wraps things up in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 21. This is the second tour Busta will embark on within the past year. He just ended his run on 50 Cent's "The Final Lap Tour."

