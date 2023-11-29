Busta Rhymes Announces Dates For His 'Blockbusta Tour 2024'
By Tony M. Centeno
November 29, 2023
Busta Rhymes is hitting the road for his own tour in 2024.
On Wednesday, November 29, Busta Buss shared the dates for his upcoming "Blockbusta Tour." His partner-in-rhyme Spliff Star will be the official hype man for the tour with sounds provided by DJ Scratchator. The tour will begin on March 13, 2024 in San Francisco, Calif. and will hit 23 other major cities until he wraps things up in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 21. This is the second tour Busta will embark on within the past year. He just ended his run on 50 Cent's "The Final Lap Tour."
The tour comes in support of his latest LP Blockbusta, which dropped the day after Thanksgiving. His 11th studio album comes with lead singles "Beach Ball" with BIA, "Luxury Life" with Coi Leray and "OK" with Young Thug. It also has plenty of other collaborations with Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Shenseea, Jnr Choi and more.
Tickets for the tour are currently on sale now via Live Nation. Check out the full list of dates below.
Busta Rhymes' "Blockbusta Tour 2024" Dates
Mar. 13 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Mar. 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Mar. 16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Mar. 17 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Mar. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Mar. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Mar. 22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Mar. 24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Mar. 26 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Mar. 28 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Mar. 30 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
Apr. 1 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Apr. 2 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
Apr. 4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Apr. 5 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Apr. 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
Apr. 8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Apr. 9 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Apr. 11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Apr. 12 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Apr. 14 - Chicago, IL - Radius Chicago
Apr. 17 - Nashville, - TN Marathon Music Works
Apr. 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew Bradley Music Center
Apr. 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount