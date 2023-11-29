Busta Rhymes Announces Dates For His 'Blockbusta Tour 2024'

By Tony M. Centeno

November 29, 2023

Busta Rhymes
Photo: Getty Images

Busta Rhymes is hitting the road for his own tour in 2024.

On Wednesday, November 29, Busta Buss shared the dates for his upcoming "Blockbusta Tour." His partner-in-rhyme Spliff Star will be the official hype man for the tour with sounds provided by DJ Scratchator. The tour will begin on March 13, 2024 in San Francisco, Calif. and will hit 23 other major cities until he wraps things up in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 21. This is the second tour Busta will embark on within the past year. He just ended his run on 50 Cent's "The Final Lap Tour."

The tour comes in support of his latest LP Blockbusta, which dropped the day after Thanksgiving. His 11th studio album comes with lead singles "Beach Ball" with BIA, "Luxury Life" with Coi Leray and "OK" with Young Thug. It also has plenty of other collaborations with Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Shenseea, Jnr Choi and more.

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale now via Live Nation. Check out the full list of dates below.

Busta Rhymes' "Blockbusta Tour 2024" Dates

Mar. 13 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Mar. 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Mar. 16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Mar. 17 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Mar. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Mar. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Mar. 22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Mar. 24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Mar. 26 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Mar. 28 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Mar. 30 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Apr. 1 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Apr. 2 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Apr. 4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Apr. 5 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Apr. 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Apr. 8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr. 9 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Apr. 11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Apr. 12 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Apr. 14 - Chicago, IL - Radius Chicago

Apr. 17 - Nashville, - TN Marathon Music Works

Apr. 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew Bradley Music Center

Apr. 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.