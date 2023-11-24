Busta Rhymes Releases His New Album 'Blockbusta' With Quavo, BIA & More

By Tony M. Centeno

November 24, 2023

Busta Rhymes
Photo: Getty Images

Busta Rhymes' new album has finally arrived.

On Friday, November 24, the veteran MC delivered his 11th studio album Blockbusta via Conglomerate Ent./Epic Records. His follow-up to Extinction Level Event 2 comes with 19 tracks in total including its lead singles "Beach Ball" featuring BIA , "Luxury Life" with Coi Leray. and "OK" with Young Thug. The album comes with fresh collaborations with Chris Brown, Shenseea, Quavo, DaBaby, T-Pain, Blxst, Yung Bleu, Kodak Black, Big Tigger, Burna Boy, Jnr Choi and his children, Trillian, Rai & Cie. Busta executive produced the album alongside Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

"I just wanted to thank the whole Earth," Busta said in a video following the album's release. "Blockbusta out now. Thank you everybody, thank you. Biggest moment, biggest album."

In addition to the trio of hitmakers, Busta Buss also recruited other producers like Cool & Dre, Wheezy, Hitmaka, SkipOnDaBeat, DJ Ted Smooth, DJ Khalil and more to thrown down on the project. He first announced the album back in May when he confirmed that Pharrell, Swizz and Timbo had signed on to produce the album. Since then, the Conglomerate founder the summer months boasting about his rare collection of fresh songs on social media and during his run on 50 Cent's international "Final Lap Tour."

"It's an amazing feeling to be able to be in this space after all these years," Busta Rhymes told TMZ earlier this year. "And that's not even including the Flipmode album or the two Leaders of the New School albums," he continued. "It's just the solo run. It's been amazing. Even more recently, it's just feels like we can damn near do no wrong."

Listen to Blockbusta below.

