Giant Sewage Spill Shuts Down Popular California Beach

By Logan DeLoye

November 29, 2023

waste water running from a out of a metal pipe onto pond. Sewage drains into the river. Environmental pollution. Ecological catastrophe and disaster.
Photo: iStockphoto

A section of the Orange County coast was closed on Wednesday (November 29) after nearly hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage were spilled along the shore. According to KTLA, The Orange County Health Care Agency shut down "Laguna Avenue to Blue Lagoon in Laguna Beach" after a main sewage line break. The agency detailed the exact volume of sewage in a news release.

"The spill volume is an estimated total of 94,500 gallons, and was caused by a break in a force main sewer line in Laguna Beach."

The Orange County Health Care Agency closes sections of the coast "when an immediate health hazard is identified." Per word from officials, the section of the beach mentioned above will remain closed until the water meets "acceptable standards." This includes all water sports and swimming.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the closure was downgraded to an advisory, meaning that there are still "possible elevated bacteria levels associated with urban and storm runoff at outlets, such as storm drains, creeks, and rivers that can impact ocean and bay waters," along the impacted section of Laguna Beach. 

KTLA urged anyone who notices a sewer leakage in the Orange County area to report it by calling 714-433-6419.

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.