One California Cafe Named Among The 'Most Beautiful In The World'

Have you ever walked into a cafe for a cup of coffee and a flaky pastry, and stayed for the ambiance and beauty that surrounds you? There are a handful of stunning cafes scattered across the globe known for their interior beauty and historic charm.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most beautiful and historic cafe in California is Groundwork located in Los Angeles. This cafe is so beautiful that it was named among the most beautiful and historic cafes around the world. Other magical cafes on the list include Confeitaria Colombo, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Bettys Café Tea Rooms, Harrogate, England, Café Gerbeaud, Budapest, Hungary, and The Russian Tea Room, New York City, New York to name a few.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most beautiful and historic cafe in the entire state:

"The LA location of small chain Groundwork is housed in a North Hollywood Historic Train Depot, which has been carefully restored into a bright and beautiful little space. The depot was built in the early 1890s and is a registered State Historic Landmark Building. Groundwork kept most of the original features, including iron and brass work on the roof and windows."

For a continued list of the most beautiful and historic cafes in the world visit lovefood.com.