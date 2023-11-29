Kanye West Slammed By Jewish Organizations For Explicit Lyric In 'Vultures'
By Tony M. Centeno
November 29, 2023
Ye's recent attempt to dismiss claims that he's an antisemite is going over too well with Jewish organizations in the U.S.
According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, November 29, several Jewish advocacy groups have denounced the problematic rapper-producer's explicit lyrics in his new song with Ty Dolla $ign, Bump J and Lil Durk "Vultures." In Ye's verse, he raps, "How I'm anti-Semitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b***h." The line has enraged groups like the American Jewish Committee, who considers the lyrics "pathetic and sad." AJC spokesperson Richard Hirschhaut noted that his bars are "unforgivable."
"To fuel the flames of antisemitism and promote such bile to his millions of followers, especially at this fraught and dangerous time for the Jewish community, is unforgivable," Hirschhaut said.
The Anti-Defamation League also had something to say about the controversial lyrics. They aren't surprised by the bars, but they weren't happy to hear them either. A spokesperson for the advocacy group called Ye an "unrepentant antisemite and clearly a misogynist."
"At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, it’s disgusting to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew Jew hatred," the spokesperson said.
Fans got their first taste of the song a few weeks ago after a content creator captured the lyrics in question in a video filmed in Saudi Arabia. In the video, fans could hear the song blaring from Ye's compound from far away. Ye and Ty debuted the song over the holiday weekend and recently performed it for the first time live at a nightclub in Dubai. See a clip of his performance below.
#KanyeWest performed his viral song, #Vultures, in Dubai. That's the song where Ye claims he can't be antisemitic because, "I just f***** a Jewish bi***." Full story here: https://t.co/5SVQA5SuRw pic.twitter.com/hRdP0P9ITo— TMZ (@TMZ) November 27, 2023