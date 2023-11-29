"To fuel the flames of antisemitism and promote such bile to his millions of followers, especially at this fraught and dangerous time for the Jewish community, is unforgivable," Hirschhaut said.



The Anti-Defamation League also had something to say about the controversial lyrics. They aren't surprised by the bars, but they weren't happy to hear them either. A spokesperson for the advocacy group called Ye an "unrepentant antisemite and clearly a misogynist."



"At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, it’s disgusting to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew Jew hatred," the spokesperson said.



Fans got their first taste of the song a few weeks ago after a content creator captured the lyrics in question in a video filmed in Saudi Arabia. In the video, fans could hear the song blaring from Ye's compound from far away. Ye and Ty debuted the song over the holiday weekend and recently performed it for the first time live at a nightclub in Dubai. See a clip of his performance below.