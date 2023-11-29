Olivia Rodrigo & Billie Eilish To Appear On 'Saturday Night Live'

In a recent interview, Eilish revealed that her song "Goldwing" from Happier Than Ever was partly inspired by Rodrigo. "It’s not only about her. I was just thinking about her when I was writing it,” Eilish said. “She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me.” On the track, Billie sings of the music industry, "They’re gonna tell you what you want to hear/ Then they’re gonna disappear/ Gonna claim you like a souvenir/ Just to sell you in a year."

“Olivia was getting big, and she was just, like, this little dainty child,” Eilish said. “I felt so nervous. I was worried about her. She came up in that acting world, and people are so weird. I don’t know — I just felt very protective over her.” She added that she can “see myself in all these young girls. And it’s the girls, man. Boys can handle themselves. They’re dudes — they don’t have to deal with it like we do. I just want to hold everybody in a little glass box and never let anything touch them.”