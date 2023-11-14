Olivia Rodrigo Shares Humble Reaction To 2024 Grammy Nominations

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo has shared her sweet reaction to being nominated for several Grammys. On Friday, November 10th, the Recording Academy revealed their nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards in which Rodrigo received six nominations for her sophomore album GUTS.

While attending the premiere of the new film Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Rodrigo told People, "Yeah. So insane. It's just such an honor and such a pleasure to be recognized by the music community in such an incredible way. I'm very grateful.” She also added that she's excited to see many of her friends at the awards ceremony scheduled for February 4th, 2024.

"Honestly, sometimes that's more exciting than you getting nominated. [You are] just so proud of everyone that you love," she said. "Noah Kahan got nominated for best new artist, and we were so excited. I was so excited that he got nominated. He was so excited that I got nominated. So it's just a wonderful sharing of the love.”

Rodrigo herself is up for some of the biggest categories at the Grammys including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Vampire," Album of the Year for GUTS, and Best Rock Song for "Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl."

Check out the full list of nominees for the 66th annual Grammy Awards as well as the biggest snubs before the show is televised live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on February 4th.

Olivia Rodrigo
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.