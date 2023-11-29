Taylor Swift Drops 'Midnights' Vault Track, Says Goodbye To 2023 Eras Tour

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 29, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is reflecting on her whirlwind year and expressing gratitude to her fans for supporting her on the recently wrapped first leg of her Eras Tour, which fans will soon be able to rent on demand. To thank fans for their support, Swift released a new Midnights vault track called "You're Losing Me" on all streaming platforms.

"We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this," she wrote in the announcement post. "Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” on streaming... so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now."

Earlier this week, Swift also reflected on the end of the 2023 Eras Tour which she wrapped up in Brazil over the weekend. "Bringing a tour to Brazil has been something I’ve dreamt of for years, and those fans blew my expectations away. We’ve officially wrapped up the 2023 Eras Tour and we got to end the year with 6 shows in Rio and São Paulo, with the most magical crowds," she wrote. "I’m so grateful to my touring family, my band, crew and dancers for everything they put into this show all year. To the people who came to see it, you are what made those stadiums feel so alive and electric and unforgettable for me. Really just feeling so proud and moved by what I got to be a part of. See you in 2024."

