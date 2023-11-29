Taylor Swift Drops 'Midnights' Vault Track, Says Goodbye To 2023 Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is reflecting on her whirlwind year and expressing gratitude to her fans for supporting her on the recently wrapped first leg of her Eras Tour, which fans will soon be able to rent on demand. To thank fans for their support, Swift released a new Midnights vault track called "You're Losing Me" on all streaming platforms.

"We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this," she wrote in the announcement post. "Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” on streaming... so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now."