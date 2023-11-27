Taylor Swift fans were a little disappointed last night (November 26th) after the singer failed to announce the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) during her last Eras Tour stop in Brazil. If you've managed to find yourself on the Swiftie side of social media, then you likely saw all of the theories that had fans convinced Swift was getting ready to announce her next re-recorded album.

While it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for the release, Swift did address that she was aware of all of the theories and rumors. During a speech to the crowd in São Paul, Swift caught herself nearly calling the show the "Reputation Tour" instead of the Eras Tour. As she corrected herself, the crowd went wild. "Stop! Now you've gotten in my head," Swift laughed before continuing with her speech.