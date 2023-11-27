Taylor Swift Hilariously Addresses Rumors 'Reputation' Is Next Re-Release
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 27, 2023
Taylor Swift fans were a little disappointed last night (November 26th) after the singer failed to announce the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version) during her last Eras Tour stop in Brazil. If you've managed to find yourself on the Swiftie side of social media, then you likely saw all of the theories that had fans convinced Swift was getting ready to announce her next re-recorded album.
While it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for the release, Swift did address that she was aware of all of the theories and rumors. During a speech to the crowd in São Paul, Swift caught herself nearly calling the show the "Reputation Tour" instead of the Eras Tour. As she corrected herself, the crowd went wild. "Stop! Now you've gotten in my head," Swift laughed before continuing with her speech.
Taylor Swift after almost saying 'reputation' at tonight's Era's Tour:
“Now you’ve gotten in my head.” pic.twitter.com/xCBrQSZV0U
Swift most recently re-released her 2014 album 1989 in late October. Back in August, Ed Sheeran responded to rumors that Swift's next re-recorded album would be Reputation. During a recent interview, the singer-songwriter revealed if he has reunited with Swift to re-record their collaboration "End Game" from the album.
“No, I haven’t. No. But 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the next one coming out. That’s the next one,” Sheeran said per Page Six. He went on to add that he hasn't been able to catch The Eras Tour as he's on a stadium tour of his own, the Mathematics Tour. "I would love to go and see Taylor’s show, but we’re all playing on the same dates every single weekend," he said. "I think there’s a chance, next year when she’s in the UK, then I’ll be free."