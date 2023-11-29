The Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' Restaurant In Colorado

Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown has reached every corner of America. Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives brought insane amounts of attention to many under-the-radar establishments, shining a bright light on both the satisfying comfort food and the faces behind the counter. The Food Network star has visited thousands of restaurants in every single state, leaving fans of the show spoiled for choice on which ones to visit.

That's why Delish did the work of selecting every state's best restaurant that was featured on the iconic TV show. According to the roundup, Colorado's best DDD restaurant is Foolish Craig's Cafe! Here's why this spot is getting the spotlight again:

"There's nothing foolish about Foolish Craig's Cafe, and if you ever find yourself in Boulder, Colorado, we recommend this DDD spot. You're sure to have a delicious brunch thanks to its famous Bloody Marys, savory and sweet crepe dishes, and freshly baked bread (Guy was a fan of the oatmeal stout loaf)."