Ari Lennox Explodes At Unruly Fan During Performance: 'Come Here B***h!'

Lennox continued to shout at the fan but her mic was cut off. She ended her set early due to the incident. The singer had previously said she wasn't going to perform at any more shows that required her to fly so fans were hype about her appearance on Rod Wave's tour. However, she recently told Angela Yee about the hardships that come with this particular tour run.



"It's hard," Lennox said on Way Up With Angela Yee. "It is because I'm opening up for young people. You know what I realized? I think my music is a little too happy and I mean no shade but it's too like 'Pressure' and his is different. So I think the people are just like 'What the hell is this happy s**t on here?"



She emphasized that she relates to Rod's music and the emo vibes he provides, but asserted that she delivers those vibes differently. Watch the entire interview below.

