Bronny James' Full Return To Basketball Determined

USC freshmen men's basketball guard Bronny James has officially been "cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball," according to a statement from a James family spokesperson obtained and shared by the Athletic's Shams Charania on Thursday (November 30).

James, 19, the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, has been inactive for the first seven games of his collegiate career after suffering cardiac arrest in July.

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball. Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC (University of Southern California) staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after," the statement reads. "The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”