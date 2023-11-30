Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke & Dinah Jane Reunite In Surprise Christmas Duet
By Sarah Tate
November 30, 2023
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it's about to get even better for Harmonizers hoping for a Fifth Harmony reunion.
Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane surprised fans on Thursday (November 30) by sharing a video on Instagram announcing their holiday duet of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." In the video, the pair sat down and talked about how long it has been since they worked together after Fifth Harmony went on an indefinite hiatus in 2018.
"I can't believe it's been like 5 years," Ally stated, causing Dinah to say there's "no way" it's been that long. The pair then reflected on their time in 5H, with Ally sharing the sentiment, "We were on top of the world."
"I didn't realize that until after the fact," Dinah said. "Other artists would interact with us, and I'd be like 'oh my gosh, what the heck did I make it?'"
Both Ally and Dinah know how exciting a mini Fifth Harmony reunion will be for the group's loyal fanbase. In fact, Ally recently revealed that she was working on reuniting with all of 5H, including Normani, Camila Cabello and Lauren Jauregui.
"I'm like so beyond pumped for the fans," Ally said, with Dinah sweetly responding that she's "just as excited as they are." She added, "I'm really excited for them because they deserve a little reunion."
"Now that's it's the holidays, I love that we were able to collaborate because it's all about, you know, fam and love and we were able to bring that in 'Have Yourself," Ally said. "I'm just so glad, beyond glad, that we were able to collaborate and we're bringing the fans and the world a gift of our music and of each other."
"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" drops at midnight on Friday (December 1).