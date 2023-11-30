It's the most wonderful time of the year, and it's about to get even better for Harmonizers hoping for a Fifth Harmony reunion.

Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane surprised fans on Thursday (November 30) by sharing a video on Instagram announcing their holiday duet of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas." In the video, the pair sat down and talked about how long it has been since they worked together after Fifth Harmony went on an indefinite hiatus in 2018.

"I can't believe it's been like 5 years," Ally stated, causing Dinah to say there's "no way" it's been that long. The pair then reflected on their time in 5H, with Ally sharing the sentiment, "We were on top of the world."

"I didn't realize that until after the fact," Dinah said. "Other artists would interact with us, and I'd be like 'oh my gosh, what the heck did I make it?'"