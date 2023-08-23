Dinah Jane Has Emotional Reunion With Fifth Harmony Bandmate
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 23, 2023
Fifth Harmony forever! In a new video, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke had an emotional reunion at the release party for Dinah's new single "Ya Ya." During the party, the former bandmates reunited and shared a tight embrace and Dinah seemingly wiped a tear from her eye.
The group, which in addition to Dinah and Ally featured Normani and Lauren Jauregui, went on an indefinite hiatus in March 2018. The decision to pursue solo projects came two years after Camila Cabello announced she was leaving the group to do the same. Dinah is the latest 5H member to release solo music, following the release of Lauren's second EP In Between.
Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke reunite at the release party for Dinah's new single “Ya Ya.” pic.twitter.com/7homwKDxZi— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2023
Dinah's new song "Ya Ya" dropped on Tuesday, August 22nd. “It’s a fun summer song about confidence that speaks volumes to me,” she told Rolling Stone. “Listen, my image and figure are not the same as they used to be, but I’ve learned to love her. Whatever body I’m giving, it is beautiful no matter what.”
In the song's music video, Dinah said she chose to keep her hair untamed and dress in a traditional outfit to show exactly "what you think a Polynesian girl looks like.” She continued, "Visually, it’s so authentic to me and so beautiful. I love that people can see my identity now more than ever before. Whether it wins or not, I love it.” The single is her first release since 2020 and she's getting ready to drop more "special gems" soon. As for a possible Fifth Harmony reunion, Dinah told the magazine, "We dedicated so many years to the group that learning about ourselves is so important. In a perfect world, I would love to.”