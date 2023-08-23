Dinah Jane Has Emotional Reunion With Fifth Harmony Bandmate

Dinah's new song "Ya Ya" dropped on Tuesday, August 22nd. “It’s a fun summer song about confidence that speaks volumes to me,” she told Rolling Stone. “Listen, my image and figure are not the same as they used to be, but I’ve learned to love her. Whatever body I’m giving, it is beautiful no matter what.”

In the song's music video, Dinah said she chose to keep her hair untamed and dress in a traditional outfit to show exactly "what you think a Polynesian girl looks like.” She continued, "Visually, it’s so authentic to me and so beautiful. I love that people can see my identity now more than ever before. Whether it wins or not, I love it.” The single is her first release since 2020 and she's getting ready to drop more "special gems" soon. As for a possible Fifth Harmony reunion, Dinah told the magazine, "We dedicated so many years to the group that learning about ourselves is so important. In a perfect world, I would love to.”