Ally Brooke Is 'Trying To Reunite' With Former Fifth Harmony Members

Ally Brooke is working on reuniting with her former Fifth Harmony members. In a recent interview, the singer talked to Billboard about her current relationship with Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Camila Cabello. “We’re women now and we have grown so much and we have done our own thing, gone our own ways and gone our own path. And now we’re together in a different light,” she explained.

She went on to share more hope for a potential 5H reunion. "I’m trying to reunite with them, so I think some sort of reunion may happen," Ally said.

The update comes after Ally reunited with Dinah Jane at the release party for Dinah's new single "Ya Ya," earlier this year. Fifth Harmony went on an indefinite hiatus in March 2018. The decision to pursue solo projects came two years after Cabello announced she was leaving the group to do the same. Brooke is the latest 5H member to release solo music, following the release of Dinah's single and Lauren's second EP In Between.

Her new song "Gone to Bed" was released in September and sees her going back to her pop roots. "I love it so much, it’s basically about two lovers," she explained. "You want to see your lover but you don’t and you end up seeing that person, and you’re like ‘Man, I really should’ve gone to bed.'"

Brooke went on to promise a new album is slated for release sometime in 2024. "There is 100 percent an album, but that will be for next year,” she confirmed. “Fingers crossed, but it’s really true. We’re just beginning to work on it and we have a lot that’s in store.”