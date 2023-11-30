Von Miller Faces Arrest On Serious Charges; Bills Issue Statement

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is reportedly facing an arrest in relation to domestic violence claims made by his pregnant girlfriend, WFAA reports.

Miller, 34, is reportedly accused of assaulting the woman at their Dallas home Wednesday (November 29) morning and an arrest warrant was issued for a charge of assaulting a pregnant person (third-degree felony), sources with knowledge of the situation told the news station.

The Bills issued a statement obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero Thursday (November 30) morning in which they acknowledged accusations made against the linebacker but specify details.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point," the Bills said in the statement shared by Pelissero.