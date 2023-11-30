Von Miller Faces Arrest On Serious Charges; Bills Issue Statement
By Jason Hall
November 30, 2023
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is reportedly facing an arrest in relation to domestic violence claims made by his pregnant girlfriend, WFAA reports.
Miller, 34, is reportedly accused of assaulting the woman at their Dallas home Wednesday (November 29) morning and an arrest warrant was issued for a charge of assaulting a pregnant person (third-degree felony), sources with knowledge of the situation told the news station.
The Bills issued a statement obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero Thursday (November 30) morning in which they acknowledged accusations made against the linebacker but specify details.
“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point," the Bills said in the statement shared by Pelissero.
The Bills are currently on a bye week before resuming play against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 10. Miller, who suffered a torn ACL late in the 2022 season, has appeared in eight games and recorded two tackles in 2023.
Miller signed with Buffalo last offseason after splitting the 2021 season between the Denver Broncos -- with whom he had previously spent his entire career -- and Los Angeles Rams, having won his second Super Bowl in February 2022. The former No. 2 overall pick is a three-time first-team All-Pro, four-time second-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.