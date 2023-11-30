Wisconsin Restaurant Among The 25 Best New Restaurants In 2023

Wisconsin was recognized as being home to one of the best new restaurants in the entire country.

Yelp released its picks of the 25 best new restaurants in 2023 to shout out "the rising stars of the culinary world." To determine the list, Yelp looked at full-service restaurants that opened after January 1, 2022, ranking its picks based on factors like volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2022, and August 7, 2023.

One restaurant in the Badger State is among the best new eateries in America: Lupi & Iris. Coming in at No. 15, this Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in Milwaukee was even nominated for a James Beard Award in 2023. Popular dishes include the Tarte au Chevre goat cheese tart with smoked trout, handmade Corzetti past with creamy walnut sauce and the unique olive oil cake.

Lupi & Iris is located at 777 N. Van Buren Street.

Here's what one Yelp reviewer had to say:

"Wow! I actually wanted to lick my plate after the Corzetti. I don't know what they did to the walnuts (I assume it involved lots of butter and parmesan), but it was amazing. I appreciate that there are so many vegetarian and even vegan options on the menu. If you're looking for a special-occasion restaurant, this is the place."

Check out the full list at Yelp to read up on the best new restaurants in the country.