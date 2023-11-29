Historic Wisconsin Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Classic Diners

Diners are more than just the perfect addition to any road trip or the setting for satiating any late-night craving for delicious food. They are also the place to go for incredible fare, like the best burgers you'll ever have, the stack of fluffy pancakes drenched in sweet syrup, or the endless cup of coffee perfect that will you up even on the longest, coldest night.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best classic diners in America, celebrating "gloriously retro" eateries with "plenty of stories to tell."

According to the site, the Wisconsin restaurant recognized as one of the best classic diners in the entire country is Franks Diner, a longtime favorite for diner lovers that has been serving the community for nearly a century. It was even named one of the 15 best diners in America.

Franks Diner is located at 508 58th Street in Kenosha.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Franks Diner is the oldest continuously operating lunch-car diner in the country. Open since 1926, it was in the same family until 2001, but the current owners have remained faithful to the character of the much-loved establishment — which many will recognized from Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. It serves a mean garbage plate: hash browns, green peppers, and onions served with eggs, cheese, and your choice of meat or vegetables."

If you want to read up on more of the best classic diners around the country, check out the full list at lovefood.com.