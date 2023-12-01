Beyoncé Releases Surprise Song 'My House' From 'Renaissance' Film

It's Beyoncé's first solo single since she released her revered seventh album RENAISSANCE last year. Since its release, Bey captivated the world with her record-breaking "RENAISSANCE World Tour." The international string of shows racked up $579.8 million in profits and sold 2.8 million tickets according to Billboard.



"My House" also arrives on the official premiere of her film based on the tour. Beyoncé and her platinum hair had the world buzzing this past week after she debuted the look at the film's premieres in both the U.S. and London.



Listen to "My House" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE