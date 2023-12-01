Beyoncé Releases Surprise Song 'My House' From 'Renaissance' Film
By Tony M. Centeno
December 1, 2023
Beyoncé returns with new music from her critically-acclaimed film based on her "RENAISSANCE World Tour."
On Friday, December 1, the Houston native delivered her new single "My House" via Parkwood Ent./Columbia Records. The hyperactive banger has Queen Bey spitting some hard bars alongside adlibs by The-Dream, who co-produced the song. Her surprise offering made its debut in the end credits of her new movie Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.
“I will always love you, but I’ll never expect you to love me when you don’t love yourself," she croons. "Let’s heal the world one beautiful action at the time/This is real love.”
MY HOUSE. BEYONCÉ. OUT NOW. pic.twitter.com/V14Vll2gyN— Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) December 1, 2023
It's Beyoncé's first solo single since she released her revered seventh album RENAISSANCE last year. Since its release, Bey captivated the world with her record-breaking "RENAISSANCE World Tour." The international string of shows racked up $579.8 million in profits and sold 2.8 million tickets according to Billboard.
"My House" also arrives on the official premiere of her film based on the tour. Beyoncé and her platinum hair had the world buzzing this past week after she debuted the look at the film's premieres in both the U.S. and London.
Listen to "My House" below.
