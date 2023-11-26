Beyoncé Debuts Stunning Silver Hair At 'RENAISSANCE' Film Premiere

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé debuted a new look while attending the premiere of her RENAISSANCE concert film this weekend. On Saturday night (November 25th), the singer joined a star-studded guest list to watch her upcoming film RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.

Before heading into the theater, the guests stopped for photos on a chrome carpet to show off their outfits based on the dress code which was "cozy opulence" per Variety. The outlet also added that details about the premiere were kept under wraps and invited guests didn't know the location until less than 24 hours before the start of the event. Check out photos of Beyoncé showing off her stunning silver hair on the chrome carpet below.

Other guests at the premiere included Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Willaims, Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Halle Bailey, Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae, Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash-Betts, Gabrielle Union, Robin Thede, Kevin Aviance, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, and more.

After wrapping up her Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday night (October 1st), the singer unveiled the exciting news just a day later, that the concert film would play in theaters next month. The film will hit theaters starting December 1st. An official synopsis of RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ says the film "accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."

Tickets are on sale now. Find movie showtimes near you at BeyonceFilm.com.

Beyoncé
