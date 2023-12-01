California's 'Most Expensive Neighborhoods' For Renters In 2023

It's no secret that some parts of California are more expensive to rent than others. Be it an abundance of entertainment, parks, top-of-the-line healthcare, or safety, something about these zip code make the area a sought-after place to rent.

According to Rent Hop, the most expensive zip codes for renters in California are 93108 and 90402. These locations are so expensive for renters that they were named among the most expensive places to live in the U.S. Other expensive cities on the list include Fisher Island, Florida, Aspen, Colorado, New York, New York, and more!

Here's what Rent Hop had to say about the most expensive zip codes for renters in the Golden State:

Montecito (93108)

"93108 in Montecito is another well-known zip code with celebrity residents like Oprah, Adam Levine, and Katy Perry. With median two-bedroom rent sitting at $10,000, it is the fifth most expensive rental zip code and the fourth most expensive sales zip code by median list price."

Santa Monica (90402)

"Zip 90402 rose three spots in this year’s rankings to be the eighth most expensive U.S. rental zip code. The median two-bedroom rent increased over 6% to $8,500 per month in 2023. Meanwhile, renters can expect to pay $5,198 for a one-bedroom home in the area."

For more information regarding the most expensive places for renters across the country visit renthop.com.