Dua Lipa Shares New Lyrics To 'Houdini' On Extended Edit

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the start of Dua's new musical era since she confirmed in an interview that her third studio album will be released sometime in 2024. Lipa also shared that this record will have a different sound although she's committed to keeping it pop, "lest her 'fans have a meltdown,'' she was quoted saying in the story. She also added that she doesn't want to "alienate" her fans but her new sound will see her move away from disco and embrace the sounds of "1970s-era psychedelia."

Dua has yet to share any more details on the new album but when it's released it will follow 2020's Future Nostalgia and 2017's Dua Lipa.