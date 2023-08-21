Dua Lipa Celebrates Anniversary Of Debut Single With Heartfelt Message

Can you believe it's been eight years since Dua Lipa burst onto the pop scene? While most fans were probably introduced to the English star through her breakthrough hit "New Rules" in 2017, it was far from her first single. On Monday, August 21st, the global pop star took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the eight-year anniversary of the release of her very first single called "New Love."

Dua reposted a video shared by a fan account and wrote the following caption: "8 years ago I released my first song that I wrote with [Andrew Wyatt] and [Emile Haynie] (and video!) 19 year old me would be very happy to know we'd get this far." The song was later included on her self-titled debut album which dropped in June 2017.

