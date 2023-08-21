Dua Lipa Celebrates Anniversary Of Debut Single With Heartfelt Message
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 21, 2023
Can you believe it's been eight years since Dua Lipa burst onto the pop scene? While most fans were probably introduced to the English star through her breakthrough hit "New Rules" in 2017, it was far from her first single. On Monday, August 21st, the global pop star took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the eight-year anniversary of the release of her very first single called "New Love."
Dua reposted a video shared by a fan account and wrote the following caption: "8 years ago I released my first song that I wrote with [Andrew Wyatt] and [Emile Haynie] (and video!) 19 year old me would be very happy to know we'd get this far." The song was later included on her self-titled debut album which dropped in June 2017.
As Dua celebrates the milestone, fans are eagerly awaiting her third studio album, which will follow 2020's Future Nostalgia. In a recent interview, the singer confirmed that the album would arrive sometime in 2024. She also gave some hints about what to expect. During the New York Times Style Magazine interview, Lipa revealed that her next record will have a different sound although she's committed to keeping it pop, "lest her 'fans have a meltdown,'' she was quoted saying in the story. She also added that she doesn't want to "alienate" her fans but her new sound will see her move away from disco and embrace the sounds of "1970s-era psychedelia."
She went on to hint that she's been working with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and revealed that the album will be "more personal" than the others. Until 2024, check out her latest song "Dance The Night" from the Barbie soundtrack!