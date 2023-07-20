Dua Lipa's Latest Music Video Includes A Major Hint About Her Next Album

We don't know much about Dua's follow-up to Future Nostalgia but the pop star has briefly talked about the status of the highly-anticipated third studio album. Last year, Lipa told her "Cold Heart" collaborator Sir Elton John that the album was halfway finished. Now, "it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive,” she said. “So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me. The album is different — it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense — but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

Since launching her career in 2013, the English-Albanian singer has released two studio albums: Dua Lipa in 2017 and Future Nostalgia in 2020.