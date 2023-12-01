Georgia Eatery Serves The Best Pancakes In The State

There are few breakfast food items as beloved, and customizable, as pancakes. From fluffy flapjacks topped with warm fruity compote and whipped cream to short stacks smothered in butter and syrup to savory-sweet recipes sure to impress, pancakes are definitely a crowd pleaser.

According to a list compiled by the Food Network, the best pancakes in Georgia can be found at Highland Bakery in Atlanta. What started as a place for "quality brews" and "wholesome baked goods" filled with tasty and healthy ingredients has grown into a shop where you can also pick up incredible pastries, breads and cakes as well as Southern comfort food and unique pancakes.

Highland Bakery has multiple locations around Atlanta. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

This is what Food Network had to say about the best pancakes in Georgia:

"Bellying up to a plate of the silky ricotta pancakes drenched in blueberry compote is akin to having dessert for breakfast — which, to be clear, we highly encourage. But the sweet potato pancakes best demonstrate Highland's mastery of Southern culinary traditions. Lightly sweet with a honeyed hue, these moist flapjacks are served with warm, caramelized brown sugar butter and toasted pecans. Thanks to the sweet potato-laced batter, you can almost convince yourself they're healthy. Almost."

If you want to see where else in the country to find incredibly tasty pancakes, view the full list at FoodNetwork.com. Curious about other restaurants serving yummy pancakes around Georgia? Check out our previous coverage of what are considered some of the "absolute best" pancakes in the state.