When exploring a new city, many visitors' first stops are likely the same places that everyone goes. Though these spots, from historic landmarks and major music venues to must-try restaurants and theme parks, are popular tourist spots for a reason, sometimes one may want to visit a low-key attraction that will provide a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of a metropolitan area.

Casago searched for destinations around the country that are worth a visit but still offer a peaceful experience compared to popular tourist-heavy locales. The site compiled a list of the "most peaceful" tourist attraction in each state, with The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche in St. Augustine, Florida earning the title of the most peaceful tourist spot in the entire country, with 41% of reviews using the world "peaceful."

According to the site, the most peaceful tourist spot in all of Georgia is Christ Church in Saint Simons Island. You don't have to be particularly religious to understand the quiet beauty of this holy house, built in 1884, set in a serene scene surrounded by gorgeous oak and cedar trees. GoldenIsles.com states that Christ Church is one of St. Simons Island's "most treasured landmarks." Additionally, Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta was named among the most peaceful tourist spots among America's major cities.

St. Simons Island itself is also worth visiting and was even named one of the "prettiest" beach towns in the South, along with another Peach State destination.

Here's how Casago determined which attraction was the most peaceful in each state:

"Casago analyzed the 'Things to Do' sections of publicly available TripAdvisor pages for all 50 U.S. states and 20 major U.S. cities. We ranked the attractions in each state and city according to the number of times 'peaceful' is mentioned per 1,000 English-language reviews."

Read up on the most peaceful tourist attractions around the country at casago.com.