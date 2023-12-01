Tennessee Eatery Serves The Best Pancakes In The State

There are few breakfast food items as beloved, and customizable, as pancakes. From fluffy flapjacks topped with warm fruity compote and whipped cream to short stacks smothered in butter and syrup to savory-sweet recipes sure to impress, pancakes are definitely a crowd pleaser.

According to a list compiled by the Food Network, the best pancakes in Tennessee can be found at Cafe Eclectic in Memphis, a must-try eatery that serves up an incredible stack of pancakes made with local ingredients that is unlike what you typically see on a breakfast menu.

Cafe Eclectic is located at 603 N. McLean Boulevard.