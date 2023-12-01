Tennessee Eatery Serves The Best Pancakes In The State
By Sarah Tate
December 1, 2023
There are few breakfast food items as beloved, and customizable, as pancakes. From fluffy flapjacks topped with warm fruity compote and whipped cream to short stacks smothered in butter and syrup to savory-sweet recipes sure to impress, pancakes are definitely a crowd pleaser.
According to a list compiled by the Food Network, the best pancakes in Tennessee can be found at Cafe Eclectic in Memphis, a must-try eatery that serves up an incredible stack of pancakes made with local ingredients that is unlike what you typically see on a breakfast menu.
Cafe Eclectic is located at 603 N. McLean Boulevard.
This is what Food Network had to say about the best pancakes in Tennessee:
"The opening of [owner Cathy Boulden and chef Mary O'Brien's] 'Big' Midtown location in 2008, where the breakfast menu is available all day in addition to lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch, helped to cement the cafe's reputation for quality morning fare in Memphis' burgeoning breakfast scene. Be prepared for a wait, especially on weekends, as it seems Eclectic never experiences a slow day. Once seated, begin caffeinating yourself with an Illy French press. Cafe Eclectic is known for its emphasis on locally sourced ingredients, so, when it's time to order, go for Pookie's Buckwheat Pancakes, 'made with freshly ground buckwheat from the Mississippi Delta.' With a mouth (and belly) feel that's lighter than the usual all-white-flour varieties, plus a subtle crunch around the edges and a crown of fresh sliced fruit, they'll win over even the most-resolute pancake haters at the table."
If you want to see where else in the country to find incredibly tasty pancakes, view the full list at FoodNetwork.com. Curious about other restaurants serving yummy pancakes around Tennessee? Check out our previous coverage of what are considered some of the "absolute best" pancakes in the state.