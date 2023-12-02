Britney Spears turned 42 years old on Saturday, wrapping up an eventful year for the pop music icon.

Some highlights, both good and bad, faced by the renowned performed included a public separation from her now ex-husband Sam Asghari after 14 months of marriage and the release of her critically acclaimed memoir The Woman in Me.

Fans celebrated their idol’s special day with posts on social media dedicated to her best performance moments and memorable public appearances paired with sweet messages detailing their favorite aspects of the star in general.

Britney, on the other hand, posted something other than the expected cheerful festivities with birthday cake and balloons.

Instead, she addressed rumors about her well-being spread across media outlets, shutting them down:

“When I said something WAS going on ... it had nothing to do with me !!! OK! Magazine said I wasn't well ... I've been the strongest I've ever been in my life for the past 8 months ... Before that .. something was being done to me that was not okay or acceptable at all !!! I want to be CLEAR and TO CLARIFY ... HUUUGE difference !!!”

Britney continued by bringing up the condition of Snow, her pet dog, following a health scare:

“Also don't worry about Snow she's fine ... I went to the emergency vet in the middle of the night with Cade's shoes and clothes in a hurry .. I literally look like the girl in All Dogs Go To Heaven dressed up like a man being told to place bets !!!”

Comments on the posts are disabled.

Followers of Britney are actively anticipating a follow-up post over the weekend, hopefully one with a more upbeat tone that indicates she had the opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled birthday.