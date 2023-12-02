Juggling the responsibilities of fatherhood to 12 children, Nick Cannon finds himself immersed in the costly magic of Disneyland.

The 43-year-old TV host and actor, who recently celebrated the arrival of his daughter Halo Marie in December 2022 with Alyssa Scott, revealed on The Breakfast Club that his annual expenditure on Disneyland excursions surpasses $200,000.

In a nostalgic reflection, the Men in Black II star reminisced about the "perks" he once enjoyed, enabling him to bring guests to the park for free when hosting Christmas morning at Disneyland. However, times have changed, and with his ever-expanding family, the expenses have soared.

Nick confessed, "I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month, and to move around Disney, like — I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disney."

Acknowledging the inherent expenses of Disneyland, especially when opting for hotel accommodations, Nick highlighted the evolving landscape that is far from cheap. "It’s not how it used to be … you gotta make reservations," he explained.

He has a blended family that includes twins Monroe and Moroccan from his 2011 marriage to Mariah Carey to keep entertained and happy. Nevetheless, Nick Cannon continues to openly navigate the rewarding, albeit pricey, world of parenthood.