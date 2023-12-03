Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Injured During Cardinals Game; Status Determined

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals due to an ankle injury, NFL.com reports.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is reportedly questionable to return for the team's Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering an ankle injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Pickett was replaced by veteran backup Mitch Trubisky after diving for the goal line and was taken to the medical tent.

"#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who dove for the goal line and remained down, has left the game in pain. Mitch Trubisky replaced him," Rapoport wrote on his X account. "Officially, it’s an ankle injury and he’s questionable."

Pickett threw for 70 yards on 7 of 10 passing prior to exiting the game. The Steelers attempted a goal line run by Trubisky after he was inserted into the game, but were held out of the end zone and turned the ball over on downs.