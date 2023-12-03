Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Injured During Cardinals Game; Status Determined
By Jason Hall
December 3, 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals due to an ankle injury, NFL.com reports.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is reportedly questionable to return for the team's Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering an ankle injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Pickett was replaced by veteran backup Mitch Trubisky after diving for the goal line and was taken to the medical tent.
"#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who dove for the goal line and remained down, has left the game in pain. Mitch Trubisky replaced him," Rapoport wrote on his X account. "Officially, it’s an ankle injury and he’s questionable."
Pickett threw for 70 yards on 7 of 10 passing prior to exiting the game. The Steelers attempted a goal line run by Trubisky after he was inserted into the game, but were held out of the end zone and turned the ball over on downs.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2023
Pittsburgh and Arizona were tied, 3-3, at the time of the injury and the Cardinals led 10-3 at halftime, with quarterback Kyler Murray completing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Trey McBride in the final 15 seconds of the first half.
Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has gone 14-9 as a starter since taking over for Trubisky during his rookie season. Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft, has a 2-3 record in five starts for the Steelers.