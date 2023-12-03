WATCH: Billie Eilish Opens Up About Coming Out: 'Wasn’t It Obvious?'

Billie Eilish recently opened up about her sexuality, confirming that she is attracted to women as part of a cover story interview with Variety on November 13.

The 21-year-old icon made a stylish appearance on the red carpet for the Variety Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday (December 2), revealing additional information surrounding the topic. She shared that she didn't mean to come out, (primarily because she didn't realize that people didn't already know) but that it was all exciting.

"I just don't really believe in it [coming out], I'm just like, why can't we all just exist? I've been doing this for a long time and I just didn't talk about it, whoops. I didn’t [know I was coming out], but I kinda thought, wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize people didn’t know."

Eilish continued with a laugh:

"It's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know, but now they know so it's cool that they know. I'm nervous talking about it, but I am for the girls." A few weeks ago, the "Happier Than Ever" standout mentioned that while she was attracted to women, she was also intimidated by them. During this weekend's red carpet interview, Eilish joked that she was still scared of women, but "thinks they're pretty."