Billie Eilish Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish has a new interview with Variety and in it, the superstar discussed the intricacies of her sexuality and her relationship to other women. “Being a woman is just such a war, forever,” Eilish boldly stated in the opening graph of the interview published on Monday, November 13th. “Especially being a young woman in the public eye. It’s really unfair.”

The singer went on to confirm that she's attracted to women but feels intimidated by them. “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” Eilish explained. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.” She continued, "I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish continued to discuss her experience as a public figure, which often comes with sexual objectification. “Maybe my not really caring about being sexualized is because I’ve never felt desired or desirable," she said. "I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl. I identify as ‘she/her’ and things like that, but I’ve never really felt like a girl.”

She also addressed the internet's interest in her body. "I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look,” Eilish said. “You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’ You can suck my a—! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F—k you!”