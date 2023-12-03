Watch KISS Give Fans 'Holographic Look' Into Future During Final Show
By Logan DeLoye
December 3, 2023
KISS played their final live show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday (December 2), encompassing nearly 51 years of unforgettable performances across the globe. According to Consequence of Sound, KISS Army attending the concert were given an exclusive look at the band's future following their last live performance.
Just when fans thought the Hall of Famers had stepped off the stage for the last time, the audience was unexpectedly greeted with large holograms hanging from the rafters. In video footage captured by a fan, viewers can see giant Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley holograms belting out the lyrics to "God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II," igniting an exciting new beginning for the band. After the hologram show, a screen appeared on stage that read: "A New Era Begins."
Playing their final show in New York City was a full circle moment for the band, as they received their start at Popcorn, a small pub in Queens, in 1973. A few weeks ago, Simmons spoke with 519 Magazine to detail future KISS ventures following the December shows.
“This tour is the end of the road for the band, not the brand. KISS is a universe of its own — movies, merchandise, maybe even Broadway. The band will end, but the KISS experience… it’s immortal.” The legendary bassist and co-lead singer also promised fans that KISS would be portrayed by actors in "four to ten different traveling shows" across the globe in coming years.
The band might have played their last live arena show, but the world has certainly not seen the last of KISS.