Watch KISS Give Fans 'Holographic Look' Into Future During Final Show

KISS played their final live show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday (December 2), encompassing nearly 51 years of unforgettable performances across the globe. According to Consequence of Sound, KISS Army attending the concert were given an exclusive look at the band's future following their last live performance.

Just when fans thought the Hall of Famers had stepped off the stage for the last time, the audience was unexpectedly greeted with large holograms hanging from the rafters. In video footage captured by a fan, viewers can see giant Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley holograms belting out the lyrics to "God Gave Rock 'N' Roll To You II," igniting an exciting new beginning for the band. After the hologram show, a screen appeared on stage that read: "A New Era Begins."